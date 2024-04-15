Grin Market Capitalization Hits $4.60 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $211,617.31 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,262.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.11 or 0.00796845 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00123498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00041578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.00190330 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00041433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00103226 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

