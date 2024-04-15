Grindr (GRND) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grindr to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s rivals have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 1032 4386 10050 288 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grindr and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Grindr presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.21%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 12.91%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grindr and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -32.00 Grindr Competitors $9.05 billion $1.95 billion 47.94

Grindr’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -154.85% -42.09% -8.89%

Summary

Grindr beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

