Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $275,306.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,279.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $275,306.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

