Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,279.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.4% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $24,588,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $22,781,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $16,964,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

