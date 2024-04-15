Grove Bank & Trust Buys 56 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. UBS Group upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $249.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

