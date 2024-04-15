Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

IAU opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

