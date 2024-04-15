Grove Bank & Trust Has $600,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after buying an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 109,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 91,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

