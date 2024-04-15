Grove Bank & Trust Has $712,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in American Electric Power by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,367,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $82.75 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

