Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 643 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 136.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,309,361,000 after acquiring an additional 452,721 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.53.

BA stock opened at $170.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07, a PEG ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

