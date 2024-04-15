Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $117.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

