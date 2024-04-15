Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $159.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average of $152.01. The firm has a market cap of $296.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

