Grove Bank & Trust Sells 46 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 113,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after buying an additional 149,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $272.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.