Grove Bank & Trust Sells 486 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in AstraZeneca by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $3,118,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $69.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

