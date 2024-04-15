Grove Bank & Trust Sells 66 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.70.

Shares of ISRG opened at $388.27 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The company has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.99.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

