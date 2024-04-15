Grove Bank & Trust Sells 99 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,317,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMP opened at $420.34 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.85 and a 12-month high of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.84 and its 200 day moving average is $375.37.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.