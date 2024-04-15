Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in March

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,047,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 1,528,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.7 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.35.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
