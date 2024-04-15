Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 68,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 54,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Hagerty Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 120.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Hagerty had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hagerty

In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $27,101.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,429,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,001,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $27,101.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,429,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,001,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $25,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,447,059 shares in the company, valued at $31,299,295.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,982 shares of company stock worth $99,190 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 314.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

