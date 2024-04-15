Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Halma Price Performance

Shares of HLMAF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.16. 5,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Halma has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

Get Halma alerts:

About Halma

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.