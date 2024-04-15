Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Halma Price Performance
Shares of HLMAF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.16. 5,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Halma has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $31.44.
About Halma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.