Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.67.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $62.86 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.39.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

