Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $376.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.09.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

