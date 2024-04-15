Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

