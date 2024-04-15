Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 325,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,094,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $178.51 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

