Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 823 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $365.63 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $382.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.95 and its 200 day moving average is $295.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.94.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

