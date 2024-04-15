Head-To-Head Comparison: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) versus Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Photronics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 15.34% 10.37% 8.69% JinkoSolar 2.89% 11.85% 3.00%

Risk and Volatility

Photronics has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

88.4% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Photronics and JinkoSolar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 JinkoSolar 1 5 0 0 1.83

Photronics currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.00%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.55%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Photronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Photronics and JinkoSolar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $897.32 million 1.95 $125.49 million $2.23 12.39 JinkoSolar $16.72 billion 0.07 $485.56 million $7.85 2.93

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Photronics beats JinkoSolar on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates. The company offers electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 65 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 55 GW for solar cells; and 70 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.