Head-To-Head Comparison: MGO Global (MGOL) and Its Rivals

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MGO Global to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -358.20% -13.30% -12.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGO Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.55 MGO Global Competitors $1.77 billion $94.73 million 15.16

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MGO Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

1.0% of MGO Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MGO Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 256 1153 1466 50 2.45

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 14.51%. Given MGO Global’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, meaning that its share price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s peers have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGO Global peers beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. MGO Global, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

