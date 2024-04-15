Head-To-Head Contrast: Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Corpay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Corpay has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lyft 1 17 5 0 2.17

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Corpay and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Corpay presently has a consensus price target of $365.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.36%. Lyft has a consensus price target of $14.52, suggesting a potential downside of 19.24%. Given Corpay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corpay is more favorable than Lyft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corpay and Lyft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $3.76 billion 5.69 $981.89 million $13.20 22.45 Lyft $4.40 billion 1.63 -$340.32 million ($0.89) -20.20

Corpay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corpay and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 26.13% 37.56% 7.75% Lyft -7.73% -54.80% -5.41%

Summary

Corpay beats Lyft on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corpay

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. is a global commercial payments solution provider. Through its portfolio of brands, FLEETCOR helps companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. FLEETCOR uses both proprietary and third-party networks to deliver its payment solutions. The company owns and operates proprietary networks with well-established brands throughout the world, bringing incremental sales and loyalty to affiliated merchants. Third-party networks are used to broaden payment product acceptance and use.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. It also offers centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

