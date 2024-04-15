Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Sells C$842,050.00 in Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Olson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$842,050.00.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$8.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.93. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.76 and a 52 week high of C$8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$138.43 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 36.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.8199419 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.13.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

