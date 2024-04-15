Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 355,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,244,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLF. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $828.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

