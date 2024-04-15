Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.



Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $437.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.68. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after buying an additional 3,405,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 462,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 332,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

