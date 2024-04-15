Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.44

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.44 and last traded at C$19.30, with a volume of 8840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRX. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$647.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0745934 EPS for the current year.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

