HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.
DINO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,253,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DINO stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.28.
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
