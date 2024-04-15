Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $1,562,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,700.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.84 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.76 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

