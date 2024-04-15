Hilltop (HTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE HTH traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $94,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at $435,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $924,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,135.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $94,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hilltop by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
