Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Hippo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HIPO traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.22. 33,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,630. The stock has a market cap of $540.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 61.14% and a negative net margin of 130.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hippo will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hippo news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $256,933.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 145,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anirudh Badia sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $31,906.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,929.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $256,933.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 985.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

