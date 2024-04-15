Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $191.63

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $191.63 and last traded at $187.34, with a volume of 22993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.49.

Hitachi Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.95 and a 200-day moving average of $149.31.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.72. Hitachi had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.