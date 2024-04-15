Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $125.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

