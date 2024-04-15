Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,212,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.72. 163,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.00 and its 200-day moving average is $260.98. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.