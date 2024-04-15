Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 955,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,239. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $85.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

