Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.56. 1,038,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

