Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.01. 152,021 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.