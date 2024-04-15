Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,719,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 43,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,171,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.23. 737,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,919. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.92.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.