Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 19,782 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,782 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after buying an additional 142,632,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $146,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,931,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,872 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after buying an additional 625,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 408,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

