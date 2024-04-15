Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes $943,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.63. 200,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,304. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.94 and a 200 day moving average of $242.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

