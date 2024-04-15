HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 660

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 660 ($8.35) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.13) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.38) to GBX 800 ($10.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.25) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 822.94 ($10.42).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 653.40 ($8.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 559.90 ($7.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 665.60 ($8.42). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 616.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 617.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 5,274.73%.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.54), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($675,476.72). In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.54), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($675,476.72). Also, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.47), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($214,456.52). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

