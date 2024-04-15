Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.36%. Analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

