Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Up 1.3%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $317.23 and last traded at $316.70. 248,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,007,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $465.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.21 and its 200-day moving average is $428.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,300,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

