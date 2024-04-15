Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Price Performance
Shares of HUTCY remained flat at $1.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.57.
