IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

IDW Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IDWM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,747. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.49. IDW Media has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions.

