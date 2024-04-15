Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,893,818.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,695,273 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,415.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,893,818.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,695,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,415.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 57,965 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $123,465.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,465 shares in the company, valued at $143,700.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 111,790 shares of company stock worth $266,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 80.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Immuneering by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after buying an additional 577,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Immuneering by 158.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 498,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 1,765.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 462,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 520.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMRX shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immuneering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IMRX

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.