Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INFA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of Informatica stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.49. 3,306,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,012. Informatica has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.70, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $201,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,850.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,683 shares of company stock worth $5,564,047. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Informatica by 30.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,339,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,626,000 after buying an additional 1,949,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Informatica by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,246 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Informatica during the third quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Informatica by 202.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 976,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Informatica during the first quarter valued at about $7,851,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

